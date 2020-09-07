Covid 19: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora join list of celebrities tested positive for virus

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor (left) and Malaika Arora have become the latest celebrities to test positive for Covid-19. —Photos via Instagram/ arjunkapoor and malaikaaroraofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have both confirmed they tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in projects undertaken by the duo currently to be temporarily halted.

Arjun took to Instagram yesterday to make the announcement, as did Malaika.

“I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” wrote Arjun.

The update comes six days after the actor started shooting his yet to be titled upcoming cross-border love story that also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nena Gupta and John Abraham, reported Indian daily, Mumbai Mirror.

It confirmed shooting had halted and new dates will be worked out.

Malaika meanwhile was reported to be asymptomatic and has self-isolated.

She is currently shooting Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer where she is one of the judges.

Show producer Ranjeet Thakur has confirmed that the shoot had been postponed by two days.

“We will shoot this week’s episode on Wednesday. We might call in a guest judge to step in for Malaika ma’am,” said Thakur adding that she is expected to rejoin the show in the next 10 to 14 days.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital for treatment.

In May, the house staff members of Arjun’s father Boney tested positive for the disease but Boney and his two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, tested negative.