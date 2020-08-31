Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is off to a good start at the box office

Director Christopher Nolan poses at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — Christopher Nolan's latest film has had a strong start in movie theatres despite the global pandemic and resulting measures on cinema capacity. According to the American press, US$53 million (RM221 million) was raised during the thriller's first weekend in theatres, between last Wednesday and yesterday. A figure that can only increase after the release of "Tenet" in the United States at the end of the week.

The United Kingdom led the way for the film's box office takings with US$7.1 million in revenues. France was the second next best territory for the film, with 6.7 million dollars in sales since its August 26 release in the country. South Korea follows with 5.1 million dollars, Germany with 4.2 million dollars. "We are off to a fantastic start internationally and we couldn't be more pleased," said Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman.

The feature film even managed to distinguish itself in Saudi Arabia by becoming the biggest launch of a Hollywood film in the country with 1.47 million dollars. Christopher Nolan had the best start to his career in nine countries including the Netherlands, Ukraine and Hungary.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and the limits on viewer numbers in cinemas, "Tenet" has been a favorite for audiences, many of whom chose the quality of the IMAX screens for watching Nolan's new work. Ticket sales for the IMAX screenings were US$5 million.

These partial box office figures are set to swell in the coming days as the film will be released on September 3 in the United States and Russia, and on September 4 in China. — ETX Studio