K-pop group BTS to release two more remix versions of 'Dynamite'

SEOUL, Aug 28 — K-pop giant BTS plans to release two additional remix tracks of its hit single Dynamite today, according to its label-management agency Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS will drop the “Tropical Remix” and “Poolside Remix” of the song digitally at noon (Korea time) on major streaming services, Big Hit announced on the Weverse, a fan community-mobile commerce platform for the company's artists.

Rearrangements of the two new remixes will present vibrant and refreshing summery atmospheres, Yonhap news agency quoting Big Hit as saying.

The new remixes bring the total number of Dynamite versions up to five. Besides the original disco-pop track released last Friday, the band dropped two other remixes, acoustic and electronic dance versions, on Monday.

Upon its release, Dynamite has been met with raving global responses, with its first week metrics on various fronts pointing toward a potential No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for next week.

The highest-charting South Korean artist ever on Billboard's main chart was PSY with his 2012 viral hit Gangnam Style, which peaked at the No. 2 spot.

With Dynamite, BTS became the first K-pop act to debut at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top 50 index. It also earned the biggest Spotify song debut of the year so far.

BTS is scheduled to perform the new single at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (US time) in its first-ever stage performance on the awards show. Due to the virus situation, the band will deliver the performance virtually from Seoul. — Bernama