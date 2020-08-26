Queen Latifah will host a March on Washington special for Facebook Watch

Queen Latifah recently took on the role of Hattie McDaniel, the first African-American actress to receive an Oscar, for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix miniseries ‘Hollywood.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Entitled “Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today,” the special programme will look back at the history of this key march and its impact on the movement for civil rights of African-Americans through to the present. American actress Queen Latifah will present the show tomorrow on Facebook Watch, one day before the 57th anniversary of the historic political march where Martin Luther King made his most famous speech.

In preparation for the 57th anniversary of the iconic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, scheduled for Friday, Mark Zuckerberg’s platform will propose a one-hour special called “Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today” on August 27 at 9am Pacific Time. The programme will also be available on Facebook’s “#LiftBlackVoices” platform.

Queen Latifah will welcome to the stage civil rights activists, educators and artists, all of whom will take part in debates and talks about social injustices in the country in order to better motivate internet users to go out and vote on November 3. Round tables as well as individual interviews with activists and public figures, archive footage and a musical performance by rapper Chika are also planned. Among the unveiled guests, Amanda Seales, Danny Glover, Tip “T.I.”. Harris and Kendrick Sampson have been confirmed.

While Facebook has faced criticism for its lack of moderation concerning the messages of Donald Trump, the social network has decided to bet big on the civil rights movement, a topic getting a lot of press coverage a few months out from the US presidential election. A way to appease wary users?

“I can’t think of a more important time than now to recognise the powerful changemakers from the 60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present. I hope you love watching this programme as much as I loved hosting it,” declared Queen Latifah.

“It is an honour to be a part of such an important and historical project that will educate, entertain and inspire the culture,” noted Jesse Collins, one of the executive producers. — AFP-Relaxnews