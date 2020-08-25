‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ director will be taking your questions

Peter Ramsey (second from the left) co-directed the Oscar-winning film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ with Rodney Rothman and Bob Persichetti in 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Peter Ramsey, one of the directors of the Oscar-winning animated film, will be the next guest at the PreVIEW conference on August 29. This virtual conference is totally free and accessible to comic book fans, who can even submit their own questions for Ramsey now.

In the run up to the VIEW Conference, dedicated to technological advances in the world of animation, which will take place next October, the organisers are moderating a virtual conversation on Saturday. Director Peter Ramsey will answer questions from Saint John Walker, the Deputy Dean of the Escape Studios Academy, starting at 10am Pacific Time.

According to Variety, the filmmaker will talk about his work on the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019, in addition to other aspects of his long career.

Those who are interested can sign up for free online to attend this conference and even send their own questions for the director — which could be selected and asked the day of the talk — at [email protected]

“Peter is a master storyteller,” says VIEW Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Listening to him speak about his passion for making movies is a privilege.”

Director, artist and illustrator, Peter Ramsey has even received a Golden Globes nomination for his animated film Rise of the Guardians in 2012. He collaborated on Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time and David Fincher’s Fight Club as a storyboard artist.

The VIEW Conference will take place from October 18 to 23 in Turin, Italy, both physically and virtually. Specialists from video games, virtual reality and special effects industries will take the floor to talk about advances in the field. — AFP-Relaxnews