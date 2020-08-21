'The Crown' returns to Netflix this November with season 4 (VIDEO)

'The Crown' continues this November. — Image courtesy of Netflix France via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — In addition to revealing November 15 as the date that the highly anticipated season 4 of the series will drop, Netflix also offered fans of the British royal family a tantalising first look at the new episodes, which will feature Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin, playing Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana respectively.

Netflix has finally revealed the launch date for the fourth season of The Crown via its Twitter accounts yesterday. Fans of the British monarchy will have to wait until Sunday, November 15 to see Gillian Anderson take on the role of Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin that of Princess Diana alongside Olivia Colman who makes her return as Queen Elizabeth II.

The announcement was accompanied by a short 46-second teaser, which allows us to glimpse two new characters and a final scene that shows the legendary wedding dress of the Princess of Wales.

This will be the last round for much of the cast, which will change significantly for the fifth season. Fans will have to savor these 10 episodes as the series will be taking a break of two years before the fifth season is rolled out. In that season, Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) will succeed Olivia Colman in the role of her Majesty the Queen of England.

Meanwhile for this new, fourth season, intrigue will centre around the arrival of the Iron Lady as the head of the government and the conflict-filled relationship between Prince Charles and Diana. — AFP-Relaxnews