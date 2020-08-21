Olivia Wilde to head female-focused Marvel film

Olivia Wilde will direct and act in the thriller 'Don't Worry, Darling' set to be shot this fall. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — While Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, is set to be released this October, movie studios continue to bet heavily on superheroines both in front of the camera and behind it.

Sony Pictures has picked Olivia Wilde to direct a new project for the Marvel universe, with rumours suggesting that it could be Spider-Woman.

Will Olivia Wilde follow in the footsteps of Patty Jenkins, who is largely responsible for the success of Wonder Woman? One of Hollywood's favourite young directors has just been chosen by Sony Pictures to direct a new Marvel universe film focusing on a female superhero.

While much secrecy still surrounds the project at this point, the film could potentially tell the story of Spider-Woman, the media outlet suggests, although Sony has not yet commented on the news nor on any such speculation.

The director of Booksmart will work with screenwriter Katie Silberman on the script. There is no indication yet what direction the film will take in terms of style or approach.

This project marks the second feature film dedicated to a female character in Sony's stable of Marvel characters to get a director, after the announcement that SJ Clarkson would head Madame Webb.

Sony has, for a while now, been trying to diversify its lineup with an increasing number of female protagonists. Movies centring around Black Cat and Silver Sable, two female Marvel Comics characters, are also in the works.

The trend has been growing continually since the impressive success of Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman in 2017, which became the top-selling box office hit directed by a woman. Since then Nia DaCosta has been announced as the director of the second film in the arc of Captain Marvel while Cathy Yan headed the hit movie Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) released this past February. — AFP-Relaxnews