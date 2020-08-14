New Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic in the pipeline (VIDEO)

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne met in the late 1970s when her father and music promoter Don Arden was managing Black Sabbath. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — A film about the life of the Prince of Darkness is in its “very, very early” stages of development, Osbourne’s son Jack revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

The forthcoming biopic will reportedly skip Osbourne’s participation in the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath, from which he was fired due to alcohol and drug problems, to focus on his life between 1979 and 1996.

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship. It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne met in the late 1970s when her father and music promoter Don Arden was managing Black Sabbath.

Following Ozzy’s departure from the heavy metal group, Sharon Osbourne took over as his personal manager and revived her husband’s popularity by creating the summer touring festival Ozzfest in the late 1990s.

Sharon Osbourne teased that the film will not be “squeaky, shiny clean and all of that,” calling it “an adult movie for adults” that will differ from recent music biopics Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

“I get why they did that, because it was for a younger generation. It was squeaky clean. It was, ‘Those songs will live forever,’ and it turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard before. So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie. They changed the timing [of the story] and everything in it. That’s why it was, like, made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie,” she told the music publication.

While details about the Osbourne biopic are still scarce to this date, a documentary on the life and career of the Prince of Darkness will premiere on September 7 in the US.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy, produced by A&E, focuses on the many lives of the 71-year-old musician, from a poor childhood in Birmingham and time spent in prison to fronting metal band Black Sabbath and his successful solo career.

Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Post Malone are all featured in Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy, along with Sharon Osbourne and two of the couple’s children, Jack and Kelly. — AFP-Relaxnews

