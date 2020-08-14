I’m no longer married to a ‘refrigerator’: Malaysian actress Ika Nabella proud of hubby’s fitness progress

In an Instagram post, local actress, Ika Nabella confessed that she is proud of her husband’s weight-loss progress. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ikanabella

KUALA LUMPUR, August 14 — Local actress Ika Nabella is proud of her husband’s weight-loss progress after being ridiculed that she has married a “refrigerator”.

Recently, Ika or her real name, Ika Nabila Abdul Rahim, shared a photo of her husband Muhammad Zaid Aznam, posing at Mount Kinabalu through her Instagram page along with caption congratulating her hubby’s progress.

According to her post, Ika admitted that she didn’t even notice that her husband is a bit overweight when they first got married.

“Indeed I’m a proud wife.”

“I didn’t realise that he was 100 kilogrammes when we got married four years ago,” she said in her post.

The 31-year-old actress then shared that she now understands as to why her to-be husband at the time didn’t participate in any of her fitness training and it is because he couldn’t keep up with it.

Although her husband might be a tad heavier when they got married, Ika further clarifies that she had always found her husband to be good looking and buff.

Through her post, although she is proud of her husband, Ika is still in disbelief that her husband had managed to lose 30 kilogrammes.

“Talking about 100 kilogrammes, my husband’s weight is now 70 kilogrammes!”

“So I’m no longer married to a ‘refrigerator’ like what all of you said to me before.”

“I’m not mad but I find it funny and I am still surprised as to how he managed to get this slim!” she said, adding that her husband was the first runner-up among 70 climbers to reach the peak of Mount Kinabalu.

Besides that, Ika also shared that she has been labelled as a gold digger when she first got married to Muhammad.

“There are people who ridiculed me, saying that I’m a gold digger because I married a fat man.

“You people are rude!” she said in her post.

Ika Nabella and Muhammad Zaid Aznam got married on July 2016 in Penang and are blessed with 10-month-old Muhammad Noah Zayn.