Martin Scorsese joins Apple’s Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

Film director Martin Scorsese attends the New York premiere of 'Vinyl' at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, January 15, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Inc’s streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said yesterday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywood’s top talent.

Scorsese, director of Goodfellas, Taxi Driver and other cinema classics, will produce the projects through his company, Sikelia Productions.

He joins Oprah Winfrey, Ridley Scott, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and others who have reached agreements to make programming for Apple TV+, the iPhone maker’s US$5-a-month subscription streaming service.

Apple had previously announced it would produce Scorsese’s upcoming drama Killers of the Flower Moonstarring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie will appear on Apple TV+ after it is distributed in theatres by Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.

Scorsese’s most recent feature film, The Irishman, was released by Netflix Inc. — Reuters