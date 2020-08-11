Ellie Goulding to celebrate new album with 'The Brightest Blue Experience'

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding arrives for the Clive Davis gala on the eve of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 9, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 11 — The English singer-songwriter released her fourth and most recent album, Brightest Blue, on July 17 via Interscope Records.

Goulding has now announced that she will celebrate the release of the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's Delirium with a special livestream performance.

The pay-per-view event, dubbed “The Brightest Blue Experience,” will be captured live from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London starting at 8.30pm BST on August 26.

Additional streams will be broadcast throughout the day to accommodate Goulding's global fanbase, with information about the schedule and tickets available on the event's official website.

“The Brightest Blue Experience” will find Goulding performing a selection of songs from her new double-sided album, which notably features collaborations with serpentwithfeet, blackbear, Lauv, Diplo and Swae Lee as well as the late rapper Juice WRLD.

The singer-songwriter will also play fan favourites from her extensive catalogue. She will be accompanied by “a special ensemble of live musicians and a very special guest.”

“Since touring isn't possible for the time being I'm so excited to be able to debut some of my new album to fans across the world with this one-off show. It's a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London's most iconic museums — I can't wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience,” Goulding said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews