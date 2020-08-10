‘I told you I’d beat this’: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan clear of Covid-19

The son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also thanked the staff at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for their hard work. — Pictures from Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is finally clear of Covid-19 after nearly a month spent in hospital.

The 44-year-old who is the son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was being treated for the disease at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Vile Parle in Mumbai.

He took to Instagram and Twitter over the weekend to announce the good news.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

“This afternoon I tested Covid-19 negative.

“I told you guys I’d beat this, thank you all for your prayers for me and my family,” he wrote, also thanking healthcare workers at the hospital for their dedication.

The Dhoom star and his 77-year-old father tested positive for the virus on July 12 while his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya, eight, tested positive a few days after.

The three generations of Bachchans being infected by the deadly virus have become one of India’s most high-profile cases.

Days prior to Abhishek’s clean bill of health announcement, the actor shared on Twitter that he had to remain in hospital due to some comorbidities, a medical term referring to more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

He promised fans he would “come back healthier”.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh was discharged from Nanavati Hospital on August 2 while Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya recovered from Covid-19 on July 27, leaving the hospital after a 10-day stay.

The third country to pass two million Covid-19 cases, India currently has 2.22 million confirmed cases, 1.48 million recovered cases and 44,386 deaths.