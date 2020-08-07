Lady Gaga debuts radio show GAGA RADIO on Apple Music

Lady Gaga will share insights from her work with producers and DJs for her album 'Chromatic'. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — If you can't get enough of the iconic Lady Gaga, you can start looking forward to her new radio show GAGA RADIO premiering this week on Apple Music.

You can tune on from today 11am PST (2am Saturday Malaysian time) and you can expect new episodes every Friday.

In a statement Gaga said she had been trying to think how she could "be of service to what i would call the singular global community."

"And so I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I’m super thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

This week she will be speaking with her producer for the Chromatica album, BloodPop. He will be one of many dance music professionals Gaga will interview and a new mix of a Gaga song will be featured with each new weekly episode.

Check out the preview clip below:

