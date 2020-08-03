Malaysian female celebs criticised for performing prayers while wearing makeup, fake eyelashes (VIDEO)

Fatin Afeefa (left) and Mawar Rashid were among a group of female celebrities who received flak for wearing makeup while carrying out their religious obligations. — Screengrabs from Twitter/BellaAstillah

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Local female celebrities caused quite a stir on social media recently for sporting a full face of make-up while performing their Islamic prayers or solat.

Sabahan star Bella Astillah had uploaded a compilation video of her and other female artistes including Fatin Afeefa, Betty Rahmad, Elvina Mohamad, Ruhainies, Mawar Rashid, and more wearing telekung (female prayer garments) last Friday in conjunction with Hari Raya Haji.

However, Twitter users expressed disapproval over how some of the women were wearing fake eyelashes and make-up.

Salam Aidiladha dari kami🥰 pic.twitter.com/WesEaFR5Bi — Bella Astillah (@BellaAstillah) July 31, 2020

“I feel like the ones who are wearing fake eyelashes are wearing telekung just for the sake of the video.

“Don’t they know that their prayers are not valid if they do it while wearing fake eyelashes?” wrote one person.

“The first one, where is she planning to go with those eyelashes? Or is she just wearing a telekung or the camera’s sake?” asked another.

One user claimed that wearing fake eyelashes or eyelash extensions would prevent ablution water from reaching the eyes, therefore rendering the ritual invalid.

Others praised some of the women in the video who appeared bare-faced and said they preferred it when a woman embraces her “natural beauty.”

The video has garnered more than 451,700 views on Twitter so far.

Fake eyelashes became a subject of religious debate last year when Islamic preacher PU Azman claimed that the beauty item is haram because it contains elements of “excessiveness” and “deception.”

Actress Rozita Che Wan, who is an ardent fan of fake eyelashes in her beauty routine, then asked PU Azman in an Instagram comment if it was still permissible to wear them if people already know that the lashes are not real.

PU Azman responded to Rozita saying that the fake eyelashes would still be considered excessive but one could “wear it at home in the presence of her husband to gain pahala (religious reward for good deeds).”