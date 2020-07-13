Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz exposes Instagram bully who repeatedly called his pregnant wife ‘fat’

Bella is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child and is due to give birth any day now. — Pictures via Instagram/bellastillah and aliffaziz91

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz publicly slammed an Instagram user who repeatedly verbally abused his pregnant wife Bella Astillah.

Aliff posted a screenshot to his Instagram Story today which shows the person calling Bella “fat like a pig” in several direct messages.

“It’s one thing to pass around harsh words to another person, but to send these words to a lady that is heavily pregnant with the blessing of Allah is just another level.

“This is what happens when you lack the basic value of respecting others and you end up bashing a pregnant mother who has never done wrong to you.

“You want a reaction? Here’s your second of fame,” said Aliff, who tagged the user in his Story.

The 29-year-old also threatened legal action against the online bully if they failed to stop harassing Bella.

Aliff stepped up to defend Bella after she became the target of malicious comments on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/iamaliffaziz

Bella, who is due to give birth to the couple’s second child soon, later replied to Aliff’s Instagram Story on her profile and thanked him for standing up for her.

“Thank you b (sic), I’ve blocked her. Let’s pray that this person stays beautiful like they are now until the end of their life,” said Sabahan Bella, who is also an actress and singer.

Aliff and Bella were divorced in May 2019 following a string of scandals and extramarital affairs on Aliff’s part but they officially announced their reconciliation in April this year.

Despite being physically separated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bella’s younger sister Didi Astillah told mStar that Aliff keeps in touch with his wife regularly to make sure she’s holding up okay.

“Aliff is far away in Singapore but he and Bella always stay in contact. To me, it always seems like they’re on the phone with each other,” said Didi.