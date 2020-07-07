DPAC launches live theatre format with lower ticket prices to keep arts alive amid Covid-19

Reflections by Hands Percussion, the renowned Malaysian drum troupe will go live on July 18. ― Picture courtesy of DPAC

PETALING JAYA, July 7 ― The Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) is launching a new live theatre format in a bid to keep the arts alive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

DPAC also made the decision to lower ticket prices in hopes of bridging the gap between the arts and the public.

The performing arts centre’s first live theatre performance will kick off on July 18 with Reflections by Hands Percussion, the renowned Malaysian drum troupe.

The performance will include Hands Percussion’s iconic work Drumbeat Inferno that can be described as a fiery composition that consumes the drummers in a frenzy of leaps and turns that will delight music lovers.

Malay traditional dancer and Mak Yong specialist Zamzuriah Zahari will make an appearance as a guest performer where she will be singing Satu, a song she wrote.

The National Arts Awards recipient will also be singing the beloved Indonesian folk song Terang Bulan.

Other guest performers include Evelyn Toh, Mat Din Hussin and Lim Wei Siong ― audiences will get to see all four talents performing Bunga Emas, a symbolic song of the sacrifice a Kelantanese princess made to protect her people and state.

The setlist also includes Hands Percussion’s 2019 masterpiece titled Armour & Skin which fuses gamelan traditions with Chinese drums under the direction of Balinese musician and artist I Wayan Sudirana and Malaysian writer, actor and director Ghafir Akhbar.

Hands Percussion, which turns 15 this year is known for their groundbreaking and innovative performances, and has toured extensively outside of Malaysia.

DPAC Live: Reflections will take place on July 18, 8pm.

Tickets are priced at RM23; a link to the online broadcast will be emailed to each ticketholder.

For more details visit cloudtheatres.com or call DPAC at 03-4065 0001/03-4065 0002.