Michael Bay to produce a pandemic-themed thriller with Demi Moore

LOS ANGELES, June 26 ― Songbird will be a lockdown love story set in a city in the grip of a health crisis. Demi Moore has just been cast in the futuristic thriller to be produced by Michael Bay. Shooting is set to begin in July of this year.

As expected, the coronavirus is increasingly a source of inspiration for filmmakers. Although the latest production to follow this trend, Songbird, does not deal directly with Covid-19, as was the case with Mostafa Keshvari's Corona, it will nonetheless tell of events that take place against the backdrop of a pandemic.

Set two years in the future in a city under lockdown, it tells of the love story between a motorcycle courier blessed with a rare immunity named Nico and a young artist called Sara. Unfortunately, the health crisis turns out to be something of an obstacle to their budding romance. As the latest announcement from the production team explains, “to be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Piper Griffin, played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life.”

Demi Moore will feature in the cast alongside Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare. However, auditions for the film's two leading roles are still ongoing.

According to Hollywood Reporter, shooting is set to begin in Los Angeles in July and will make use of “innovative techniques” to show scenes from the lives of millennials during quarantine. Michael Bay will produce the film alongside Catchlight Studios. Adam Mason, who is mainly known for horror genre projects, will direct the script which he co-wrote with Simon Boyes. As it stands, no release date has been announced for the film. ― AFP-Relaxnews