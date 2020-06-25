Universal preparing a reboot of ‘Twister’

US director Joseph Kosinski. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — More than 20 years after its cinema release, the disaster movie Twister may well be returning to the big screen thanks to Universal and Top Gun: Maverick director, Joseph Kosinski. As it stands, no screenwriter has been announced for the project and the cast has yet to be disclosed. The original film was a huge box office success with almost US$500 million (RM2.1 billion) in sales.

Reboots are definitely on a roll. Having directed Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the cult 1980s film with Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski is now in discussions for a new version of Twister. Released in 1996, the disaster film with Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton was a huge hit in theatres. The story told of two meteorologists, who once were a couple, chasing the biggest tornado of the century.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the search is underway for screenwriters for the project, while Frank Marshall, the husband of one of the producers of the original film, Kathleen Kennedy, has already been named as a producer.

Twister was directed by Jan de Bont, who also made the cult film Speed, and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s company, Amblin Entertainment. Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park) co-wrote the screenplay. When it was released, the film made a big splash with its innovative sound design, which gave audiences the impression they were really experiencing the tornadoes in the movie. Sound effects also figure large in Joseph Kosinski’s work, as can be seen in the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick, which uses audio to place viewers at the heart of the action. — AFP-Relaxnews