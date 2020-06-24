Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to perform at Stonewall Event

US singer-songwriters Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will participate on June 26 in a special Stonewall Day livestream event. — AFP pics

LOS ANGELES, June 24 — While Pride month is coming to an end, a star-studded cast of musicians and artists will take part in a special livestream event commemorating the anniversaries of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, and the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges for marriage equality.

The special Stonewall Day event will be livestreamed on Friday, June 26 from 12.45pm to 3pm EDT on Logo’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Some of the biggest names in the music industry will participate in the global livestream, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Kesha, Demi Lovato and Hayley Kiyoko.

Cynthia Erivo, Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton, Siriano, George Takei and Lilly Wachowski will also take part in the digital celebration, which will be hosted by trans advocate and model Geena Rocero.

Additionally, former US president Barack Obama will deliver a message of support to the LGBTQ community during the livestream.

While the Stonewall Day event will be livestreamed for free, donations will be encouraged to raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth organisations that have been most affected by Covid-19.

“Since we launched Stonewall Day three years ago, our goal has been to honor those who stood up and bravely took action to ignite the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. The spirit of the Stonewall rebellion lives on in all of us. If our history has taught us anything, it is that our greatest moments have come from helping and supporting each other,” Dr Yvette C. Burton, President of the Pride Live board of directors, said in a statement.

Although multiple Pride festivities have been cancelled in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez will participate in a three-hour virtual march and rally to raise funds for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and LGBTQ+ people of colour.

The fundraising event, dubbed “She’s a Riot,” will be broadcast on Zoom tomorrow, with tickets available to purchase via Eventbrite. — AFP-Relaxnews