Place your bid for a romantic Zoom date with Keanu Reeves to raise funds for children with cancer

Keanu Reeves attends a special screening for ‘John Wick’ in Los Angeles in 2014. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — Fancy a date with Neo from The Matrix?

You’re in luck because Keanu Reeves is down to have a Zoom call with you.

If you’re the highest bidder, of course.

The Hollywood superstar has partnered with Camp Rainbow Gold to auction his time off in an event titled “15 Minutes of Fame with Keanu Reeves” which will raise money for children with cancer.

“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him.

“This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!

“Get your questions ready and spend 15 minutes with actor, director, producer, and musician, Keanu Reeves,” the event description reads.

The date, scheduled to take place in the week of July 6, is valued at US$10,000 (RM42,760) but the highest bid has already shot up to US$17,600 thanks to an anonymous fan.

Bidding closes on June 23, 2am Malaysian time.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards Camp Rainbow Gold’s work to provide support, scholarships, and other empowering experiences for youths living with cancer.

But don’t get your hopes up if you’re wondering if the Zoom call could lead to a potential romance with Reeves.

The actor is currently dating artist Alexandra Grant and the couple was spotted walking down the red carpet hand-in-hand at various public events last year.