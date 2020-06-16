Malaysia’s longest-running stage production ‘Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical’ sells 7,000 tickets despite postponement to 2021

Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical's director and producer Tiara Jacquelina hopes fans will patiently wait for next year's show. — Picture via Instagram/tiarajacquelina

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — Award-winning Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical show may have been postponed to a yet unannounced date next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but tickets to the show are selling like hotcakes.

A whopping 7,000 tickets have been sold since last November, according to the production’s director and producer Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina as reported by Astro Gempak.

“I was surprised when I saw an overwhelming response from the audience and fans although the line-up of actors has not been revealed yet, coupled with the fact that the show has been pushed back,” said Tiara.

She posted on her Instagram account three days that she is thankful for all the positive comments showered to the team behind Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical.

“I can’t wait to present a spectacular show for all my fans next year.

“We (the team) will use the additional time till next year to showcase a more amazing and special show to all fans out there.”

The production’s fourth season which was supposed to be staged from July, has its own fan base and loyal followers, according to Tiara.

“I have even met fans who are eager to watch the new season’s production even though they have watched previous shows for 18 times.

“As such, I hope these loyal fans and audiences who are anticipating the Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical will patiently wait till next year because the show is worth one watching.”

She also revealed that rehearsals for cast members that started last December have been put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the many accolades won by the award winning Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical include multiple awards at the 2006 BOH Cameronian Arts Awards.

The production also made it to the Malaysian Book of Records for the longest-running local production ever staged.