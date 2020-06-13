‘Black Lives Matter’: Artistes rally to the cause on YouTube

Actress and singer Keke Palmer has recently been cast in the leading role of the historical thriller ‘Alice.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — John Legend and Trey Songz will be live on stage for a special 90-minute programme to be streamed on YouTube, which will offer internet users all over the world an opportunity to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative.

The show is scheduled for June 13.

“I support the Black Lives Matter movement and I think it’s imperative that we help amplify Black voices and continue the conversation about meaningful change and racial justice,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube.

According to a report in Deadline, the video sharing platform has also launched a US$100-million (RM427 million fund to amplify black voices.

This decision to rally to the cause will be supported by an event that will air on YouTube this Saturday, June 13 from 6 pm (6am on Sunday, Malaysian Time).

Entitled “Bear Witness, Take Action,” the 90-minute special will offer an opportunity to the streaming platform community to demonstrate its commitment to racial justice.

The show will be hosted by rapper and actor Common and actress and singer Keke Palmer and will feature YouTube creators, artistes, celebrities and activists.

In addition to numerous guests such as Sterling K. Brown, Hakeem Butler, Asante Blackk, the show will also feature musical performances by John Legend and Trey Songz.

Internet users will also be invited to make online donations in support of the Equal Justice Initiative.

“YouTube has a unique ability to unite creators, artistes and powerful voices within the Black community to encourage the world to stand up and speak out for racial justice,” added Susanne Daniels. — AFP-Relaxnews