Technical committee to be set up to empower Nasyid industry

File photo of Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri at Dewan Negara after being sworn in as senator March 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A technical committee will be set up to draft the nasyid industry redevelopment plan to strengthen the industry, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri.

He said the committee would involve the cooperation of TV Al-Hijrah, Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia, Nasyeed.com and non-governmental organisation, Creative Dakwah Club.

“In three weeks time I will be reviewing their recommendations on this. I want prestigious awards like Nasyid Awards to be held again.

“I can see their huge potential. I will do the best of my ability for the country’s nasyid industry ,” he said in a statement here today.

Zulkifli said earlier today he had a discussion with Nasyeed.com chief executive officer Ahmad Zuwairy Che Ramly, Nasyid Malaysia Entrepreneur Council president Muhammad Razin Che Mud and representatives from Daqmie and TV Al-Hijrah on various issues pertaining nasyid artistes.

During the meeting, he also made a donation to Nasyeed.com to be channelled to the nasyid artistes who are affected by the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He said full-time nasyid artistes who lost their income during CMCO would also be appointed as ‘Bilal Rawatib’ for mosques and surau in the Federal Territories. — Bernama