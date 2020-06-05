Malaysian singers Aizat Amdan, Siti Nurhaliza among local celebrities targeted in Instagram hacking attempt

Malaysian singer Aizat Amdan takes to Twitter to warn the public about being hacked. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Aizat Amdan

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — There have been reports of multiple hacking attempts on Instagram accounts of local singers since yesterday.

Famous individuals reportedly received a direct message on their Instagram accounts stating that one of their posts was in copyright violation, and asked to click on a link given to fill up a form to prevent their accounts from being deleted within 24 hours.

The message originated from the same individual named “Elizabeth Moat,”, who claimed to be with Instagram.

Malaysian singer-songwriter Aizat Amdan who was among the victims, took to Twitter to warn the public about the scam.

“Guys, my Instagram account has been hacked.”

“If you received a direct message that asked you to click on a link and fill up a form due to copyright issues, DO NOT.”

“Otherwise you’ll end up like me,” Aizat said in his tweet.

Aizat also attached a couple of screenshots in his tweet with the conversation that he had, where he was asked for a six-digit code.

Guys, my instagram account is hacked. If u received a DM that asked you to click on a link and fill up a form due to copyright issue. DO NOT. Otherwise you’ll end up like me. pic.twitter.com/zwflqWiSA4 — Aizat Amdan (@MuhdAizatAmdan) June 4, 2020

The individual claim\ed they were trying to help Aizat and urged him to follow procedures or his account would be deleted in two days.

Aizat also uploaded an image of an email notification stating that someone had logged into his Instagram account in Shah Alam.

Siti Sarah was another singer who lost her Instagram account to the hacker. — Screenshot of Instagram/Siti Sarah Raissuddin

Besides Aizat, others who received the same message including Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, Siti Sarah and Andi Bernadee.

The official Instagram account of Malaysian radio station, Suria FM, also fell prey to the phishing hack.

On its other social media accounts, Suria FM announced that they could no longer access their Instagram account and warned followers to ignore any direct messages that came from it, adding that official announcements on social media will be only made through their Facebook and Twitter.