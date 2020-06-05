'Black Lives Matter:' Cast of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' donates US$100,000

The series by Michael Schur and Dan Goor 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' launched in 2013 on Fox with Andy Samberg in the leading role. — Poster image via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 5 — On “Blackout Tuesday,” American TV channels and film studios added their two cents on social networks in the wake of the death of George Floyd. A fraternal momentum shared by the showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the cast of the sitcom who have donated 100,000 dollars to pay bail for demonstrators who have been arrested since protests began.

“The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd,” With these words Dan Goor, the co-creator of the sitcom about a New York police unit Brooklyn Nine-Nine, announced on his Twitter a donation of US$100,000 (RM425,800) to the National Bail Fund Network, an organisation that gets demonstrators in the current wave of protests out of jail.

The action sent a strong signal from the cast playing Brooklyn borough police officers, who wish to voice their support for the many protesters who took to the streets across the United States in anger at police violence and racist treatment of black citizens in the country.

The showrunner and actors also encouraged internet users to contact a local organization that supports demonstrators who are under arrest.

For her part, actress Stephanie Beatriz, who plays the role of Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC comedy also donated US$11,000 to support the Black Lives Matter protest movement through the organisation Community Justice Exchange.

I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv.



If you currently play a cop?



If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?



I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020

The actress unveiled her donation on her Twitter while thanking Griffin Newman, the Blue Bloods actor, who was the first to call on colleagues playing police officers to fight for social justice. — AFP-Relaxnews