Number of the day: 56 films will get the ‘Cannes 2020’ label

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ is rumoured to be among the 56 films that will receive the Cannes 2020 label. — Picture courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — Each day, ETX Studio puts the spotlight on a number that stands out for making headlines in one way or another.

Today, it’s the number of feature films chosen for the official selection of the 73rd Cannes Film Festival, which, due to the global health crisis, will take a completely different format this year.

The list of the 56 films will be revealed this yesterday evening in France.

This year, there will be no film competition, no Palme d’or award handed out and no red carpet to host rising movie stars and established heavyweights alike from around the world. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic,

The 73rd Cannes Film Festival was unable to take place May 12-23, as originally scheduled, in its usual form.

But, staying true to its vocation of promoting cinematic art throughout the world, the French festival has selected 56 feature-length films, which, despite missing out on a prestigious press viewing on the Croisette, will receive the Cannes 2020 label for their release in cinemas.

These 56 films were selected from among 2067 feature-length films submitted this year to the event’s organisers.

It’s the first time that this number exceeds 2000, outlined Thierry Frémaux, the artistic director of the Cannes Film Festival.

Among the films selected, 16 were directed by women, 15 are feature debuts and 21 are French works.

To find out the list of films selected, check out the Festival’s social media accounts. Rumours ahead of the announcement suggest that the selection may include works by several Cannes regulars such as Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks), Leos Carax (Annette) and Naomi Kawase (Comes Morning). — AFP-Relaxnews