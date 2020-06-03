'Black Lives Matter:' Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video voice their support

The Netflix post has been shared more than 225,000 times and received more than a million ‘likes’ on Twitter. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 3 — At a time when the United States has been rocked by numerous demonstrations against police violence in the wake of the death of George Floyd, streaming platforms and major film studios have chosen to voice their full support for the black community.

“To be silent is to be complicit.” With these words posted on its Twitter account on Saturday, May 30, Netflix announced its support for demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd to its eight million followers on the social network.

With regard to Floyd’s arrest in Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with third-degree murder, the streaming giant declared: “We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter.



We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

The position adopted by Netflix was welcomed by Ava DuVernay, the director of the When They See Us mini-series on the 1989 Central Park jogger case.

At the time, five teenagers, four African-Americans and one Hispanic, were found guilty of raping the young white woman, but were subsequently proved innocent in 2002.

The Netflix post in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement was also shared by actress Sarah Paulson, who called on other platforms, television channels and studios to speak out.

For its part, Amazon Prime Video voiced its support on Twitter and Instagram on May 31, by posting the following photograph:

Hulu, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. TV, HBO, CBS, FX, Universal Pictures and even 20th Century Studios have all posted messages condemning injustice and police violence endured by African-Americans.

Several US TV channels, major film studios and a multitude of actors and actresses have also rallied to the cause on social networks. — AFP-Relaxnews