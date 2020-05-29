Apple Music to launch new radio show dedicated to African music

Nigeria-born DJ and curator Cuppy will present Apple Music’s new radio show, ‘Africa Now Radio with Cuppy.’ — Picture courtesy of Apple Music via AFP-Relaxnews

CUPERTINO, May 29 — Apple Music has announced the radio show "Africa Now Radio with Cuppy", whose first instalment will premiere at 9am EDT on Sunday, May 31.

The weekly one-hour show will find Nigeria-born DJ and curator Cuppy presenting “the latest of African sounds in their lush entirety,” including genres like amapiano, Afrobeats, highlife, alté, hip-hop, house, Afrobongo and kuduro.

The first episode of “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will feature Nigerian producer Kiddominant, who will discuss his latest single e-Wallet with Cuppy over FaceTime.

E-Wallet marks Kiddominant’s first release under Sony Music Africa, and features a guest appearance by South African rapper and record producer Cassper Nyovest.

“With a DJ background, I’m excited not only to play music but showcase the vast array of talented artists cultivating the music scene on the continent. There are so many rich textures and sounds in Africa and the time is now for the world to embrace our diversity. Each and every week I’ll be bringing a dynamic guide to discovering and celebrating the biggest and best sounds from across Africa, the Motherland,” Cuppy said in a statement.

“Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” was announced on the heels of the launch of Universal Music Group’s new label division, Def Jam Africa, which will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria.

Def Jam Africa is dedicated to “representing the best hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa,” and will scout up-and-coming talent from the entire continent.

Among the talent already on the roster are South African and Nigerian artists like Boity, Cassper Nyovest, Larry Gaaga, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, Tshego, Tellaman, Ricky Tyler and Vector.

“It is a historic achievement that we’re now able to bring this iconic label to Africa, to create an authentic and trusted home for those who aspire to be the best in hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap. Together, we will build a new community of artists, that will push the boundaries of hip-hop from Africa, to reach new audiences globally,” Sipho Dlamini, MD Universal Music Group SA & Sub-Saharan Africa, said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews