Britney Spears’ ‘Oops!... I Did It Again’ turns 20 and there’s merchandise to celebrate it (VIDEO)

The album and its eponymous single solidified Spears’ status as a pop culture icon. — Screengrab from YouTube/Britney Spears

PETALING JAYA, May 19 — Pop princess Britney Spears celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit album Oops!... I Did It Again by taking a walk down memory lane with her fans.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a compilation video showing interviews and behind-the-scenes clips just before the record dropped on May 16, 2000.

“Thank you to whoever made this. I just nearly dropped my phone, I wasn’t expecting it.

“Twenty years since the Oops! album. The anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy.

“All of my expectations were exceeded! And it’s all thanks to you folks. Thank you for sticking with me and growing with me,” wrote Spears.

In the video, a teenage Spears said it was “weird and exciting” that she had become a global superstar after the release of her 1999 breakout album ...Baby One More Time.

Spears also recently announced the reissue of Oops! I Did It Again on vinyl along with several apparel items and accessories paying tribute to the album in conjunction with its 20th anniversary.

Her sophomore record Oops!... I Did It Again became one of the defining moments of pop music in the early 2000s after it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list on June 3, 2000, selling 1.3 million copies in its first week.

The music video for the eponymous single showing Spears as an ethereal being from outer space clad in a red latex jumpsuit quickly immortalised her as a pop culture icon, adding onto her other memorable looks including the schoolgirl outfit she sported in the Baby One More Time video.

Spears held the crown for biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist and it would be 15 years until Adele managed to break the record with the album 25.

Fans can pre-order the items on the official Britney Spears webstore.