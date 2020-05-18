‘Learn to forgive': PU Abu’s ex-wife Hana Azraa says she’s on good terms with ex-husbands

The mother of two split from her second husband PU Abu earlier this year and says she’s good friends with her first husband whom she divorced over three years ago. — Picture from Instagram/Hana Azraa

PETALING JAYA, May 18 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Nurhannah Azra Mohd Zakir who split from her celebrity preacher husband PU Abu earlier this year proved that staying on good terms with the ex is possible.

Nurhannah, better known as Hana, made headlines last year when she married PU Abu after divorcing ex-wife Ain Afini Latif while she was seven months pregnant.

Before marrying the Islamic reality television series personality, Hana was previously married to another man and the couple shared four-year-old daughter Afifah Aisyah.

Addressing Instagram users who asked Hana for tips on how she managed a good relationship with her ex-husbands, the two-time divorcee said she had a good relationship with her first husband whom she didn’t name.

While she said it wasn’t easy at first, Hana is still good friends with Aisyah’s father and his family even though they split up over three years ago.

She added that Aisyah’s dad has even dropped by her house with his girlfriend to pick their daughter up or would contact his daughter via video call.

On Hana’s part, the single mum said she would also bring Aisyah to visit her paternal grandparents at their home in Shah Alam.

“Hate isn’t going to make life better,” Hana wrote.

“Set your ego aside, learn to forgive, let things go and accept God’s will.

“When we do that, our hearts are free.”

In her post, Hana said she decided to stay on good terms with both her exes for the sake of her children but did not elaborate on her post-divorce relationship with PU Abu.

“They are innocent, they didn’t do anything wrong and I can’t be selfish because there will be negative consequences if I was,” she said, adding that her children deserve a good life.

Hana and PU Abu were married last May and welcomed a son, Muhammad Uwais Al-Mateen on February 1.

She informed Malay-language portal mStar last month that she and the celebrity preacher were no longer husband and wife, asking the public to stop asking about PU Abu’s relationship with other women.