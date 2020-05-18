HK celebrity Joey Yung to auction her paintings to help children affected by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Wanting to do her part to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong singer and actress Joey Yung is auctioning her paintings this week to help needy children.
Taking to her Instagram, the 39-year-old said many children had their schooling disrupted due to the pandemic.
“I am aware some families cannot afford to buy gadgets for their child to learn online."
“As such, I hope through the auction, I will be able to raise funds to help them,” she wrote.
竟然好多好多朋友對我的低B畫有興趣 出乎我意料之外 這世界真的充滿善心 其實點解想將呢批畫作慈善用途？ 疫情期間知道好多學童都受到學習嘅影響， 成日困係屋企，我亦都知道有些基層家庭嘅小朋友未必有能力購買電腦或者上網學習。 我哋好想透過今次嘅義賣，能夠幫助到基層及一些SEN(特殊學習需要)嘅小朋友。 除了希望能夠支援到佢地上網學習嘅需要，我哋仲想透過社區嘅機構開辦多些功課班呀，補習班呀，英文班呀等等⋯ 希望佢哋可以快啲追番呢一年嘅進度！ 詳情可以下個星期透過我哋「容祖兒慈善基金」網頁睇到架啦！ 公布網頁開買時間： 下星期三 20/5 下午1:00pm ，記住520 我愛你喔❤️ 最後我想講一個Magic力量就係畫展前一晚 @v.va.c 竟然搵幫我搵到到呢一套同主題更配合嘅miumiu 簡直Cosplay一樣啊 #miumiu
Aside from assisting the children to continue with their studies, Yung also hoped to open up tuition classes for them.
“Hopefully they will be able to catch up on their studies,” she added.
The auction will be held on Wednesday at 1pm via Joey Yung Charitable Foundation page.