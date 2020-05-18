HK celebrity Joey Yung to auction her paintings to help children affected by Covid-19

Hong Kong celebrity Joey Yung will be auctioning her paintings in aid of children affected by Covid-19. — Photo via Instagram/ yungchoyee

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Wanting to do her part to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong singer and actress Joey Yung is auctioning her paintings this week to help needy children.

Taking to her Instagram, the 39-year-old said many children had their schooling disrupted due to the pandemic.

“I am aware some families cannot afford to buy gadgets for their child to learn online."

“As such, I hope through the auction, I will be able to raise funds to help them,” she wrote.

Aside from assisting the children to continue with their studies, Yung also hoped to open up tuition classes for them.

“Hopefully they will be able to catch up on their studies,” she added.

The auction will be held on Wednesday at 1pm via Joey Yung Charitable Foundation page.