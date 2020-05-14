Homemade anime: Studio Ghibli legend teaches anime fans how to draw Totoro (VIDEO)

Totoro tutorial ― Toshio Suzuki illustrating how to draw anime character. ― Screengrab via Twitter/AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 ― Anime fans take note!

Japanese anime legend and Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki has released an online tutorial on how to draw Japan’s favourite character ― Totoro.

In the minute-long video, the anime producer is seen illustrating a simple way to draw the giant rabbit-like creature.

Although the instructions are all in Japanese, the video comes with English subtitles.

VIDEO: Time on your hands and a fan of anime?



Toshio Suzuki, former president of the famed Studio Ghibli in Japan, has created an online tutorial for drawing one of its most beloved characters: Totoro.



The video was made to support children stuck at home during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/phYNZkvXkd — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 12, 2020

Using an ink brush, Suzuki first paints the outline of the rotund character, which resembles something between an owl, a cat and raccoon.

He also said that the key to illustrating the anime character is to draw his eyes far apart.

“This is something you can do at home. Everyone, please draw pictures,” said Suzuki.

According to Japan Times, Suzuki contributed the video tutorial to a website intended to support children stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The adorable Totoro is the star of Studio Ghibli’s popular film My Neighbor Totoro, which tells the story of two sisters and their friendships with forest creatures.

It was released in 1988 and became an instant classic both in Japan and abroad.

The animation even hit Chinese cinemas for the first time in 2018.

Apart from My Neighbor Totoro, Suzuki has worked on every major Studio Ghibli film, including Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke.