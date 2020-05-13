'The Office' cast reunites for online wedding, first dance (VIDEO)

Cast from 'The Office' join John Krasinski and his guests for a surprise Zoom wedding. — youtube.com/ somegoodnews video screenshot via AFP

LOS ANGELES, May 13 — John Krasinski corralled a dozen familiar faces from the cast of The Office when he surprised one happy couple with a wedding held via Zoom.

Having gotten ordained as a minister especially for the occasion, film and TV actor John Krasinski officiated at a video conferenced wedding for The Office fans John Lush and Susan Hendrick.

Their proposal had been a spin on a similar scene from The Office, with Lush going down on one knee to say “Just like Jim, 'I can't wait any longer.'”

For his SomeGoodNews YouTube channel, a Sunday night weekly show that launched at the end of March amid Covid-19 pandemic counter-measures, Krasinksi invited Susan and John's parents to join the call, as well as their bridesman and groomsman.

Krasinksi did double duty as officiant and best man, with The Office co-star Jenna Fischer subbing in as maid of honour; country music star Zac Brown sang new song The Man Who Loves You The Most as bridal march.

The ceremony ended with a score of cast members from the US version of The Office -- including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Kate Flannery and Ed Helms — dancing to Chris Brown track Forever, another homage to the show's wedding between Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Fischer). — AFP-Relaxnews