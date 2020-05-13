See Josh Gad and 'Back to the Future' cast and crew chat over old times

(Clockwise from top left) Josh Gad, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox chat in Reunited Apart Episode 2. — youtube.com/ joshgad screenshot via AFP

LOS ANGELES, May 13 — Comic actor Josh Gad — perhaps best known as Olaf in Frozen — reunited the cast of Back to the Future for a trip down memory lane with script readings and film-making anecdotes.

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and a half dozen other cast and crew members from the Back to the Future trilogy joined up for the second episode of Reunited Apart, Josh Gad's retrospective video chat show about some of our (his) favourite films of yesteryear.

Fox (Marty McFly), Lloyd (Doc Brown) and Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines/McFly) of Back to the Future movies one through three were joined by Back to the Future III co-star Mary Steenburgen (Doc's love interest Clara Clayton), trilogy director Robert Zemeckis and writing partner Bob Gale.

Fox, Lloyd and Thompson treated Gad and his viewers to a few line reads, recreating famous moments from the movies from the comfort of their own home video-calling setups, answered his questions about the making of the movie and reminisced about time on set.

Watch the video and you'll see Fox shout “1955!” so loudly that he startles his dog, Lloyd utter “Great Scott!” in iconic fashion and various members of cast and crew discuss possible connections between the Back to the Future characters and modern-day animated series Rick & Morty.

Also jumping onto the video call were Elizabeth Shue (McFly's girlfriend and later wife Jennifer in Back to the Future two and three), musician Huey Lewis (The Power of Love), theme tune composer Alan Silvestri, and otherwise unrelated movie director, writer and producer JJ Abrams who supplemented Gad's Q&A with a few trivia questions of his own.

The get-together doubled as a fundraiser for health and humanitarian relief organisation Project Hope.

Episode one of Reunited Apart saw Gad recruit an on-camera and behind-the-scenes gaggle from 1985 comedy adventure The Goonies. — AFP-Relaxnews