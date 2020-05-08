Docuseries highlighting Covid-19 frontline stories premieres on Amazon Prime Video

File photo of the queen of R&B Alicia Keys. — IMC Live pic via TODAY

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Regular Heroes, an eight-episode docuseries highlighting stories of courage from the frontlines of Covid-19 will be premiered today on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

According to a statement, the new episodes of Regular Heroes will be available every Friday. The series will premiere in all other Amazon Prime Video territories on May 12.

In addition to shining the spotlight on the heroes” tireless work and amplifying their efforts in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago and Seattle, the series will offer support and assistance with donations of goods, services and others so that they can continue to pay it forward and help communities.

In the premiere episode, native New Yorker and 15-time Grammy award-winning singer, producer and author Alicia Keys will help shine a light on Trevor Henry, Burnell Cotlon and Athena Hayley as they each make personal sacrifices for their families and communities.

Additionally, Keys’ moving new song, ‘Good Job’, will be featured in the series. Subsequent episodes with additional talent and heroes will be announced at a later date.

“This show is inspired by the individuals who give so much to others every day of the year but even more so during this challenging time. They are true role models and we can’t wait to share their stories with Prime Video customers everywhere,” said Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke.

Regular Heroes is produced by Amazon Studios in association with Philymack, TyTy & Jay Brown Productions and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment. — Bernama