Dua Lipa to co-host iHeartRadio’s virtual prom

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles — AFP-Relaxnews pic

LONDON, May 7 — The British vocalist will be assisted by KISS-FM’s Jojo Wright for the iHeartRadio Prom, which will be broadcast across all iHeartRadio stations on Friday, May 8 at 8 pm local time.

The four-hour special will feature musical performances and DJ mixes by the likes of Joe Jonas, Diplo, Marshmello, will.i.am, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury and more.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will kick off the first slow dance with a rendition of his chart-topping ballad Before You Go, which appeared on the extended edition of his debut studio album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The digital event will also include special messages for the graduating seniors of 2020 from John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson and Trevor Daniel.

“Prom is such a significant milestone for high school students across the country. Through the power of radio, we are excited to bring prom to the safety of our listeners’ living rooms, with some of the biggest names in music performing for the special occasion,” Wright said in a statement.

Graduates are invited to submit photos in their “best prom” outfits on iHeartRadio’s social platforms with the hashtags #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa, in order to be eligible to win a virtual prom meet and greet with Dua Lipa following the event.

Aside from iHeart Radio’s virtual prom, a slew of star-dubbed graduation ceremonies will be held online in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oprah Winfrey will celebrate America’s graduating seniors on May 15 in the livestreaming event “#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020.”

Meanwhile, Barack Obama will deliver commencement speeches in several virtual graduation ceremonies.

The former president will participate on May 16 in Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, an event for historically black colleges and universities; as well as in the TV special Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

“I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones,” Obama said on Twitter. — AFP-Relaxnews