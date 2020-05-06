Fans says ‘Hello’ to Adele’s transformation

Singer Adele had previously been out of the spotlight. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Internet users across the globe, including Malaysians, were thrilled and surprised when English singer-songwriter Adele shared a photograph showing off her physical transformation, making her look almost unrecognisable.

Fans were stunned when the Grammy Award winner, known for her hit song Hello, uploaded her picture on Instagram, looking slim in a black dress in conjunction with her 32nd birthday.

The recent post by the singer, who had been inactive on Instagram, is now trending among social media users.

She penned a special message thanking everyone for their birthday wishes and expressed her gratitude to frontliners battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly angels,” she said in her caption today.

The picture went viral and received more than two million likes and over 60,000 positive comments in less than 24 hours after being uploaded.

Most of them praised her for the change and took it as a motivation to lead a healthy lifestyle while some fans hoped the picture was a sign for the release of a new song this year.

Adele released her last album ‘25’ in 2015. — Bernama