Animated ‘Transformers’ prequel officially in the works

Released in theatres in 2017, ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ by Michael Bay took in US$ 605 million in receipts worldwide. — Picture courtesy of Paramount Pictures

LOS ANGELES, May 1 — Deadline reports that the animated Transformers universe film will be directed by Josh Cooley, who recently won the 2020 Oscar for Best Animated Feature with Toy Story 4.

The future film, which has yet to be given a title, will tell of the origins of the conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

After the first five live-action films directed by Michael Bay, the Transformers franchise was renewed with Bumblebee, a 2018 live-action prequel directed by Travis Knight and starring Hailee Steinfeld, which took in more than 467 million dollars in receipts around the globe.

The first five films of the Transformers franchise earned more than US$4.3 billion (RM18.4 billion) at the box office worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews