Covid-19: Popular veteran singer Aishah completes 500 face shields for Seremban frontliners

The ‘Sensation’ singer will next produce face shields for health workers in Perak. — Picture from Instagram/@aishahjmm

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — Singer Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, best known by the mononym Aishah, is spending her time in isolation making face shields for frontliners.

The Gegar Vaganza season four winner has always had a creative streak, often taking up craft classes to improve her skills.

This time around, the popular songstress who was once the lead singer of the New Zealand-based band Aishah and The Fan Club in the late ‘80s is channelling her love of making things into producing face shields worn by health workers.

Her first batch of 500 face shields which she completed yesterday will be delivered to health clinics in Seremban, Senawang and Rembau.

In her post, the 55-year-old said she felt grateful that health workers wore her home-produced face shields but apologised for the imperfections in her first batch of face shields.

The singer’s face shield will feature her song titles such as Sensation, Pulanglah and I Feel Love among others.

“Hopefully the production will be refined,” said Aishah.

The Janji Manismu singer added that the next batch will be sent to Perak as health facilities in the state are in need of protective gear.

“Pray that I remain healthy so I can continue with this humble service to support our frontliners,” Aishah wrote.

The Negeri Sembilan native, who contested for the Jempol parliamentary seat under PAS during the 2013 general election, ended her post by urging Malaysians to stay home.

In 2018, Aishah made headlines over an allegedly fake RM80,000 necklace sponsored by cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, better known as Vida.

The year-long spat between them ended last July when Vida gifted Aishah five pieces of jewellery, including a one-carat diamond worth RM27,100 and a 0.70-carat diamond worth RM12,920.