Check out Lady Gaga, BTS, Phantom this weekend for some MCO entertainment

Megastar Lady Gaga will be curating the 'One World: Together At Home Global Special' on Sunday which aims to raise coronavirus awareness and celebrate frontline workers. — Picture via Instagram/ ladygaga

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 17 — It’s tough to find new things to do with the Covid-19 movement control order still in place.

So, instead of looking at the four walls of your house this weekend, try checking out some of the “concerts” that your favourite artistes are having for you.

Rene Liu

Starting tonight, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Rene Liu will mesmerise fans via YouTube and Facebook at 7.30pm.

Sharing the good news via her Facebook, the 49-year-old, known as Milk Tea among her fans, wrote that she felt tense over the event.

“I hope my singing from the heart will be felt by you,” she said, revealing that she would also be singing songs by other artists.

BTS

If you are dejected that Korean boy band BTS has postponed its concerts due to Covid-19, cure your heartache with its past performances tomorrow and Sunday.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the band said it would stream its past concerts on YouTube for free this weekend.

Called “Bang Bang Con,” the concerts from 2014 to 2016 would begin at noon (11am Malaysian time) on Saturday while on Sunday, it will be BTS “4th Muster (Happy Ever After)” and BTS World Tour “Love Yourself” Seoul.

The group had in February cancelled four of its April concerts at Seoul due to worsening Covid-19 cases in South Korea.

It had also postponed its North America tour from April to June due to the pandemic.

David Guetta

DJ David Guetta will be hosting a 90-minute livestream at 6pm EST on Saturday (6am on Sunday) via his Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch channels.

The stream is in support of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will perform in downtown Miami to raise funds for the World Health Organisation, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

Lady Gaga and a host of other stars

The biggest event this weekend will be the “One World: Together At Home Global Special.”

Organised by Lady Gaga and co-hosted by Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, it features some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry such as Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys.

Cantopop singers Jacky Cheung and Eason Chan are also included.

Presented by anti-poverty group Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, it aims to raise coronavirus awareness and celebrate frontline workers.

The One World: Together At Home special will run in two parts: there will be a global multi-hour digital livestream running from 2pm ET (2am Sunday) to 8pm ET, and a two-hour broadcast from 8pm ET to 10pm ET.

Phantom of the Opera

If live concerts are not your cup of tea, musical fans can opt for legendary British theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Webber will be streaming his blockbuster production The Phantom Of the Opera via his YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On today at 7pm BST (2am Saturday).

The show, which is the 25th anniversary celebration show performed in London in 2011, will be available for 48 hours.

Webber launched The Shows Must Go On channel on April 3.

Previous musicals shown were Joseph And the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar.