'Other Music' documentary to be released this week

The documentary 'Other Music' will be available from even more digital platforms at a yet-unknown date in the coming months. — Picture courtesy of Other Music documentary

LOS ANGELES, April 15 — The documentary about the legendary NY indie record store was originally slated for a theatrical opening for Record Store Day Saturday, on Saturday, April 18.

While Record Store Day has been postponed to June 20 in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Other Music will be released through “virtual screenings” from Friday, April 17 through Monday, April 20.

The film will be available to rent through the websites of more than 20 independent record stores and theatres, which will receive half of the proceeds of the “virtual cinema” initiative.

Once Other Music is purchased through a vendor, the full-length documentary will be available to view for 72 hours on any internet-connected device.

Among the participating record stores and theaters are Stranded Records in San Francisco, Songbyrd in Washington DC, Sweat Records in Miami, Shuga Records in Chicago, the Groove in Nashville, as well as Northwest Film Forum in Seattle.

The 85-minute-long documentary, directed by Rob Hatch-Miller and Puloma Basu, chronicles the musical and cultural impact of the now-closed indie record store Other Music.

Other Music includes appearances by artists who launched their careers in the much-loved store, which closed its doors in Manhattan's East Village Neighbourhood in 2016.

Among them are Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dean Wareham of Galaxie 500, Daniel Kessler of Interpol, as well as Avey Tare and Panda Bear of Animal Collective.

Also contributing to the documentary, which premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival, are American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor, Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro, music journalist Lizzy Goodman and American actor Jason Schwartzman.

“We are so honoured to have the privilege of being able to tell the story of a place that was so special to us and to our lives in New York City — as it was to so many other people. We hope our film further cements Other Music's legacy as one of New York City's most important musical landmarks, and inspires people around the world to keep its spirit alive,” directors Rob Hatch-Miller and Puloma Basu said of the film in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews