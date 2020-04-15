‘Infinite’: movie release postponed until May ‘21

File photo off US actor, Mark Wahlberg in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Apr 15 — Originally scheduled to launch on August 7, Paramount Pictures has finally decided to postpone the release of Infinite by nine months in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We will have to wait until May 28, 2021 for the thriller Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Paramount Pictures has had to change its plans in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has led to the prolonged closure of most of the world’s cinemas. Hollywood is nonetheless hoping that box-office business will resume in mid-July 2020.

Written by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock, the feature has been adapted from the 2009 novel by D. Eric Maikranz, The Reincarnationist Papers. The story tells of the Cognomia, a group of men and women who have been reincarnated for centuries. In their bid to fight evil, they are forced to rely on Evan Michaels, a man suffering from schizophrenia (Mark Wahlberg), who will soon learn that his dreams are in fact memories of his past lives.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien and Rupert Friend will also feature in the cast. — Afp-Relaaxnews