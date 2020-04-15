Amy Schumer and chef husband shoot quarantine cooking show for Food Network

Amy Schumer is headed to The Food Network in a new series in which her chef husband Chris Fischer. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 15 — Comedian Amy Schumer is headed to The Food Network in a new series in which her chef husband Chris Fischer teaches her how to cook under quarantine.

Production on the series tentatively titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook starts this week. In this case, “production” is industry-speak for “self-shot” as the episodes will be shot entirely by the couple under quarantine.

The 30-minute shows will take viewers and fans into the couple’s home and kitchen, where the pair will prepare quarantine-friendly family meals like tacos, pasta and brunch and even tackle domestic chores like fridge clean-up.

Fischer will be in charge of the cooking and Schumer will play mixologist, mixing up the cocktails.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions — for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” Schumer said in a statement.

“With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers.”

As part of the project, Schumer said she and Fischer will also be making donations to The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organisations.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will be an eight-episode series and will premiere later this spring. — AFP-Relaxnews