MCO: Major local cinema operators extend closure until end-April to prevent gatherings

Cinema operators in Malaysia extended closure of their silver screens for the safety of their customers and employees. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) is extending the closure of cinemas in Malaysia throughout April in view of the ongoing global Covid-19 situation.

MAFE’s participating members in the extended closure include Golden Screen Cinemas Sdn Bhd, Berjaya-GSC Sdn Bhd, TGV Cinemas Sdn Bhd, MM2 Screen Management Sdn Bhd (mmCineplexes) and Lotus Five Star Cinemas (M) Sdn Bhd.

In a statement, the association said the closure of cinemas was in cognisance with the efforts of other film exhibitors across the Asean region, which have closed or are closing their cinemas to prevent gatherings in the interest of their customers’ safety.

“This includes exhibitors in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Singapore.”

MAFE also said that there were no new movies available from both local and international markets due to the postponement of movies initially scheduled for releases between April and June.

“This has not been an easy time for film exhibitors, but it is a moment for us to come together more than ever.

“Malaysia is at a turning point with the coronavirus and it will take all our combined efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

“While we intend to reopen the cinemas as soon as circumstances allow, we believe it is important that we put the nation’s interest, as well as our customers’ and employees’ health and well-being first,” reads the statement.

The association also vowed that they would welcome back movie-goers as soon as it was safe to do so.

“Together, we will overcome these challenging times, so let’s stay safe and do our part for Malaysia.”

The country is pushing through the second phase of movement control order until April 14 in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus, which has so far infected 3,662 Malaysians and killed 61.