Bored during Covid-19 shutdown? Then join this film director’s search for old photographs of Malaysian Indians

Film director JK Wicky posing with backdrop of an old picture of a family in 1938 and his poster for the initiative. — Picture courtesy of JK Wicky

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Malaysian film director JK Wicky is launching an initiative that will have many Malaysian Indians walk down memory lane amid the Covid-19 crisis if they take part in his latest project.

The project was to gather old photographs from 1910 to 1990 of Malaysian Indian communities.

He said he started the initiative as a way of preserving the Indian society’s culture (including festivals, family activities, events and education) by using photographs that were produced before the digital revolution took place.

He and his team plan to gather at least more than 2,000 photos through this initiative as there were not many photographs documenting the lives of people in the early years.

Wicky also hoped to hold an exhibition once the project was completed.

“There are not many photographs narrating the stories of these communities during the early 1900s till late 1990s.

“With Malaysians now quarantined at home, they can scour through these old photographs and we can use them as a means of education and documentation purposes too,” he told Malay Mail.

Wicky had previously led groups of volunteers for the past two years to clean temples during Thaipusam.

The film director said that through these photos, hopefully the younger generation would get a better idea about their heritage as well.

All one needs to do is take a screenshot of these photographs, provide a short brief along with the year of the photo and send it to [email protected].

Wicky also said 100 people with photographs that fulfilled certain criteria would receive prizes.