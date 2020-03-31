Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises US$8m for US charities

Elton John at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 31 — A weekend benefit broadcast featuring recording stars performing live music online from home raised nearly US$8 million (RM34.6 million) for two charities serving first responders and Americans facing economic hardship amid the coronavirus crisis, sponsors said yesterday.

The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw — all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.

The Fox broadcast network carried the hour-long show, dubbed the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” live without commercial interruption, drawing 8.7 million television viewers, Fox said.

The songs were interspersed with short personal stories from nurses, doctors, truckers, grocery staff, and other essential workers as millions of Americans entered a second full week subjected to stay-at-home orders designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The concert, also broadcast on iHeart radio stations nationwide, urged listeners to donate to two charities, Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

As of yesterday evening, the benefit special had raised nearly US$8 million for the two organisations, including US$500,000 donated by household products giant Procter & Gamble and a matching sum from Fox.

YouTube, which also made a donation in support of the cause, will continue streaming the benefit show through today on iHeart Radio's YouTube channel. — Reuters