‘The 48 Laws of Power’: Drake to produce the series for Quibi

Drake returns to the small screen, financing the adaptation of Robert Greene’s ‘The 48 Laws of Power.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Having produced the successful series Euphoria for HBO, the rapper is to return to the small screen with an adaptation of the book by Robert Greene The 48 Laws of Power.

Drake is the latest star to collaborate with Quibi, the streaming service created by DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, which focuses on short-form videos.

The 48 Laws of Power will be based on the eponymous book by Robert Greene, which was first published in 1998. Highly popular among hip-hop fans (Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West have referred to it in their tracks), the non-fiction bestseller sold over two million copies in its first edition. In its pages, the author examines 3,000 years of the history of power, citing such figures as Ninon de Lenclos, Casanova, Sun Tzu, Clausewitz, Louis XIV, Bismarck and Talleyrand, to identify 48 “laws.”

Each episode of the series will be dedicated to one of the 48 “laws,” all of which are focused on the art of obtaining and keeping hold of power.

The Quibi platform, which is set to launch on April 6, 2020 in the United States, has commissioned no less than 50 series for its future catalogue. — AFP-Relaxnews