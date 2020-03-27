Actor Ryan Reynolds shares inspirational video on social media to pay tribute to frontliners and lift everyone’s spirits in Covid-19 times (VIDEO)

Reynolds, known for his witty nature, took to social media to brighten spirits during this difficult time. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, March 27 — Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has attempted to lift everyone’s spirits with his recent social media post.

The 43-year-old Canadian took to his Instagram account yesterday to share a truly inspirational video of how even in difficult times, there is still so much to be grateful for.

Aptly captioned “Thankful”, the two-minute-long clip depicts the happenings around the world since the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Set to “Under Pressure”, a song by British rock band Queen and singer David Bowie, the video montage features multiple outtakes which highlight the best and worst forms of human behaviour that society has shown the world since the outbreak.

Although at first, many people around the world engaged in irresponsible and selfish acts like panic-buying and hoarding toilet paper (of all things), when those in need reached out, it was amazing to see just how kind we can be.

People all over the world have come together to show solidarity during this difficult time by supporting frontliners, caring for the underprivileged and elderly, and even finding ways to keep each other entertained with lockdowns initiated in multiple countries.

There have been so many inspiring showings of human resolve, kindness and dedication to each other, such as delivering supplies to the elderly, singing together from balconies and applauding in unison for the heroes on the frontlines.

Musicians and celebrities have also banded together to keep the public entertained while they’re cooped up at home with loads of interactive workout, singalong and even hand-washing tutorial videos.

Reynolds’ post has since been viewed over five million times on Instagram, with many social media users from around the world thanking the Deadpool actor for sharing the video. Social media users react to Reynolds’ inspirational post. — Screengrab via Instagram/@vancityreynolds

“I hope this virus will open everyone’s eyes around the globe that we are all the same,” wrote one user.

“Seeing this makes me believe in humans again,” wrote another.

Reynolds has been active with Covid-19 relief efforts since the widespread of the virus, as he has continually supported various causes and initiatives to help frontliners and the public.

Earlier this month, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively announced that they have donated US$1 million (RM4.3 million) to food banks in America and his homeland of Canada.

The actor has also helped out Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau spread the word to Canadian citizens to “stay at home”, as he has uploaded many witty public service announcements onto social media.

“We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off Covid-19. In times of crisis, I think we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on to get through this — right after health care workers,” he joked in the post.

“But seriously. Stay at home, practice social distancing and wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together.”