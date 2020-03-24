Virgil Abloh shares his self-isolation playlist

US fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh performing on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 24 — Virgil Abloh has recently collaborated with Vogue for a 17-track playlist, which provides an intimate look at how the multi-hyphenated artist is coping with self-isolation and social distancing.

“This is the latest batch of what I'm listening to. Much like my art and design practice, my musical tastes know no boundaries; they don't fit nicely within any box... The songs are just as varied in their genre-less thinking as I am,” the Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director said of his latest project to Vogue.

American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai, and British multi-instrumentalist Yussef Dayes are all featured in the playlist, which testifies to Abloh's eclecticism.

“We are of a generation where this way of thinking and living — not locking ourselves into one box or role — is being deemed as formally okay,” he also told Vogue.

The mix also features songs by funk/disco band Heatwave, New Orleans MC Jay Electronica, Atlanta rapper Young Nudy, as well as Solange collaborator John Carrol Kirby.

Abloh is one of several musicians who have curated their own playlist in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

On the heels of the surprise release of his Colores album, Colombian reggaetonero J. Balvin partnered with Billboard for his Relax mix.

“It's a very difficult situation, but I think we will learn many things from this. One of those is to value the simple things because I do think we forgot how to value what's important,” he explained in a statement.

His playlist includes songs by Rosalía, Kanye West, Bad Bunny, Khalid and Billie Eilish, along with outtakes from his new sixth solo album.

While concerts and festivals across the global have been cancelled in recent weeks, musicians are turning to social media to entertain their fans.

Picture This, Years & Years, Vance Joy and Christine and the Queens will all performed yesterday on their respective Instagram Live as part of “Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions.”

The initiative promotes “unity amid the Covid-19 pandemic's social distancing protocols” while supporting WHO's historic Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund throughout April. — AFP-Relaxnews