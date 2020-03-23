Joey Yung performs online for Malaysian fans after Genting concert rescheduled

Hong Kong singer Joey Yung obliged fans with a live ‘concert’ via her Instagram on Saturday. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Hong Kong singer and actress Joey Yung’s March 21 concert at Arena of Stars Genting may have been called off due to Covid-19 outbreak, but Malaysians fans got a treat when she obliged to requests for a virtual concert.

The celebrity obliged on Saturday evening, performing live via her official Instagram, reported Oriental Daily, with the show beginning at 10pm where she sang for one and a half hours to piano accompaniment.

Apart from singing her list of songs, fans were also asked to submit requests if they wanted to hear her deliver their favourite tunes.

Among the songs belted by Yung during the “concert” were Sixteenth Lover, Hua Qian Shu, Xinbing and Qie.

During the live session, Yung also chatted online with her good friends actresses Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung as well as singer songwriter Kenny Kwan, who are in Malaysia to film Female Forensic Scientist JD.

Yung’s The Tour “Love in Genting” has been rescheduled to Oct 24.



